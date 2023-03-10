2023.03.10.EMG.JS.BASE.UO.vs.UCLA-3.jpg

Owen Diodati (10) celebrates his first home run of the season in the dugout with his team. The Oregon Baseball team begins PAC play for the 2023 season by hosting UCLA on March 10th at PK Park. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2023.03.10.EMG.JS.BASE.UO.vs.UCLA-4.jpg

Grayson Grinsell (2) takes a big step off the mound to pitch the ball. The Oregon Baseball team begins PAC play for the 2023 season by hosting UCLA on March 10th at PK Park. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2023.03.10.EMG.JS.BASE.UO.vs.UCLA-5.jpg

A UCLA batter warms up before stepping up to home plate. The Oregon Baseball team begins PAC play for the 2023 season by hosting UCLA on March 10th at PK Park. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2023.03.10.EMG.JS.BASE.UO.vs.UCLA-6.jpg

Dominic Hellman urges his team to follow up on their great defense against the Bruins. The Oregon Baseball team begins PAC play for the 2023 season by hosting UCLA on March 10th at PK Park. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2023.03.10.EMG.JS.BASE.UO.vs.UCLA-7.jpg

Rikuu Nishida changes directions in a hurry to get back to first base. The Oregon Baseball team begins PAC play for the 2023 season by hosting UCLA on March 10th at PK Park. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2023.03.10.EMG.JS.BASE.UO.vs.UCLA-8.jpg

Rikuu Nishida (56) makes it to second base safely after the UCLA second baseman fumbles the catch from first. The Oregon Baseball team begins PAC play for the 2023 season by hosting UCLA on March 10th at PK Park. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2023.03.10.EMG.JS.BASE.UO.vs.UCLA-9.jpg

Jacob Walsh (25) shows frustration after his out results in the end of the inning. The Oregon Baseball team begins PAC play for the 2023 season by hosting UCLA on March 10th at PK Park. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2023.03.10.EMG.JS.BASE.UO.vs.UCLA-10.jpg

Grayson Grinsell (2) looks over to first base before pitching the ball. The Oregon Baseball team begins PAC play for the 2023 season by hosting UCLA on March 10th at PK Park. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2023.03.10.EMG.JS.BASE.UO.vs.UCLA-11.jpg

Two Bruins celebrate after a UCLA home run. The Oregon Baseball team begins PAC play for the 2023 season by hosting UCLA on March 10th at PK Park. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2023.03.10.EMG.JS.BASE.UO.vs.UCLA-12.jpg

UCLA outfielder, Carson Yates (18), watches the Ducks huddle at the pitchers mound. The Oregon Baseball team begins PAC play for the 2023 season by hosting UCLA on March 10th at PK Park. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2023.03.10.EMG.JS.BASE.UO.vs.UCLA-13.jpg

Jace Stoffal (9) watches his pitch fly towards home plate. The Oregon Baseball team begins PAC play for the 2023 season by hosting UCLA on March 10th at PK Park. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2023.03.10.EMG.JS.BASE.UO.vs.UCLA-14.jpg

A UCLA player safely makes it back to first base while Jacob Walsh (25) waits to catch the ball. The Oregon Baseball team begins PAC play for the 2023 season by hosting UCLA on March 10th at PK Park. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2023.03.10.EMG.JS.BASE.UO.vs.UCLA-15.jpg

Jacob Walsh (25) walks up to home plate. The Oregon Baseball team begins PAC play for the 2023 season by hosting UCLA on March 10th at PK Park. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2023.03.10.EMG.JS.BASE.UO.vs.UCLA-16.jpg

Jacob Walsh (25) celebrates with his team after hitting a home run. The Oregon Baseball team begins PAC play for the 2023 season by hosting UCLA on March 10th at PK Park. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2023.03.10.EMG.JS.BASE.UO.vs.UCLA-17.jpg

Rikuu Nishida (56) watches his teammate bat from second base.  The Oregon Baseball team begins PAC play for the 2023 season by hosting UCLA on March 10th at PK Park. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2023.03.10.EMG.JS.BASE.UO.vs.UCLA-18.jpg

Colby Shade (26) creeps off of first base as the UCLA pitcher prepares to pitch the ball. The Oregon Baseball team begins PAC play for the 2023 season by hosting UCLA on March 10th at PK Park. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2023.03.10.EMG.JS.BASE.UO.vs.UCLA-19.jpg

Colby Shade (26) dives into second base but the UCLA second baseman is prepared to tag him out. The Oregon Baseball team begins PAC play for the 2023 season by hosting UCLA on March 10th at PK Park. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2023.03.10.EMG.JS.BASE.UO.vs.UCLA-20.jpg

Owen Diodati yells as he makes his way around the bases after hitting a home run. The Oregon Baseball team begins PAC play for the 2023 season by hosting UCLA on March 10th at PK Park. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
2023.03.10.EMG.JS.BASE.UO.vs.UCLA-21.jpg

Owen Diodati (10) hugs his teammate as the team celebrates his home run. The Oregon Baseball team begins PAC play for the 2023 season by hosting UCLA on March 10th at PK Park. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)