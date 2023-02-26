2023.02.26.EMG.JS.WBB.UO.vs.ASU-2.jpg

Seniors, Taya Hanson (0) and Taylor Hosendove (11), prepare for their final game in Matthew Knight Arena. The University of Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 25th, 2023 for their final game of the season. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Taya Hanson watches the pregame intro video one last time. The University of Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 25th, 2023 for their final game of the season. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
An Arizona State defender blocks a shot attempt by Ahlise Hurst (3). The University of Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 25th, 2023 for their final game of the season. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald) 
Endyia Rogers jumps up to attempt a layup. The University of Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 25th, 2023 for their final game of the season. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Taya Hanson (0) points at her teammate in celebration. The University of Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 25th, 2023 for their final game of the season. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Taya Hanson (0) celebrates her teammate's three pointer. The University of Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 25th, 2023 for their final game of the season. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Taylor Hosendove smiles after her teammate makes an impressive shot. The University of Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 25th, 2023 for their final game of the season. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Taya Hanson follows through on a layup. The University of Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 25th, 2023 for their final game of the season. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Oregon center, Phillipina Kyei, watches her teammates free throw shot fly towards the hoop. The University of Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 25th, 2023 for their final game of the season. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Taya Hanson (0) emphatically celebrates with Taylor Hosendove (11) after making a shot to beat the buzzer at the half. The University of Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 25th, 2023 for their final game of the season. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Endyia Rogers dribbles the ball into Arizona State territory. The University of Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 25th, 2023 for their final game of the season. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Endyia Rogers takes contact from an Arizona State defender in the paint. The University of Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 25th, 2023 for their final game of the season. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Taya Hanson (0) high fives her teammates after making her first free throw. The University of Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 25th, 2023 for their final game of the season. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Phillipina Kyei shows frustration after getting called for a foul. The University of Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 25th, 2023 for their final game of the season. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
The student section erupts for "Shout" for the last time until next women's basketball season. The University of Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 25th, 2023 for their final game of the season. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
The Oregon Duck cheers the team on. The University of Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 25th, 2023 for their final game of the season. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Te-Hina Paopao (12) celebrates her teammate's three-pointer. The University of Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 25th, 2023 for their final game of the season. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
A fan holds a sign pleading for the seniors to return next year. The University of Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 25th, 2023 for their final game of the season. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Oregon coach, Kelly Graves, shows emotion while introducing the 2022-2023 seniors. The University of Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 25th, 2023 for their final game of the season. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Coach Kelly Graves and Taylor Hosendove share a moment after she is introduced during the senior ceremony. The University of Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 25th, 2023 for their final game of the season. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Oregon senior, Endyia Rogers, hugs coach Kelly Graves with a smile on her face. The University of Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 25th, 2023 for their final game of the season. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Taylor Hosendove watches the senior commemoration video with her company. The University of Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 25th, 2023 for their final game of the season. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Oregon senior, Taya Hanson, smiles while addressing the fans after the game. The University of Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 25th, 2023 for their final game of the season. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)
Endyia Rogers smiles after receiving a flower crown from a fan. The University of Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 25th, 2023 for their final game of the season. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald) 
Taya Hanson hugs a friend during the senior commemoration ceremony. The University of Oregon Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 25th, 2023 for their final game of the season. (Jonathan Suni, Emerald)