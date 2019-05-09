2019.4.27.EMG.MFK.SB.UO.vs.ASU-1.jpg

Ducks pitcher Jordan Dail (2) pitches the ball. Oregon softball takes on Arizona State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on May 23, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks outfielder Haley Cruse (26) throws the ball. Oregon softball takes on Arizona State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on May 23, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks first base April Utecht (6) swings at the ball. Oregon softball takes on Arizona State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on May 23, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks first base April Utecht (6) makes an effort to advance to first base. Oregon softball takes on Arizona State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on May 23, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks first base April Utecht (6) watches the ball. Oregon softball takes on Arizona State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on May 23, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks catcher Annalisa Williamson (4) catches the ball. Oregon softball takes on Arizona State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on May 23, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Assistant coach Megan Langenfeld watches Ducks players swing at the ball. Oregon softball takes on Arizona State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on May 23, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
A player holds the bat as she waits her turn to step up to the plate. Oregon softball takes on Arizona State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on May 23, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks catcher Annalisa Williamson (4) watches for a signal from her coach. Oregon softball takes on Arizona State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on May 23, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
A put out by Oregon Ducks first base April Utecht (6). Oregon softball takes on Arizona State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on May 23, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks players group huddle. Oregon softball takes on Arizona State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on May 23, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon softball takes on Arizona State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on May 23, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
A fan cheers on the Oregon Ducks softball team. Oregon softball takes on Arizona State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on May 23, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

