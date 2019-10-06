2019.10.6.EMG.MFK.VB.UO.vs.Cal-12.jpg

Ducks right side hitter Willow Johnson spikes the ball over the net. Oregon Ducks women’s volleyball takes on University of California Golden Bears at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 6, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks line up along the sideline before the game begins. Oregon Ducks women’s volleyball takes on University of California Golden Bears at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 6, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks middle blocker Ronika Stone (7) spikes the ball over the hands of the opposing team. Oregon Ducks women’s volleyball takes on University of California Golden Bears at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 6, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
As the ball passes over two fallen teammates, Ducks outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller (5) gets ready to hit the ball back up. Oregon Ducks women’s volleyball takes on University of California Golden Bears at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 6, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks right side hitter Willow Johnson (4) and middle blocker Karson Bacon (42) reach for the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s volleyball takes on University of California Golden Bears at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 6, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks middle blocker Karson Bacon (42) stares down her opponent. Oregon Ducks women’s volleyball takes on University of California Golden Bears at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 6, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks discuss game plans during a timeout. Oregon Ducks women’s volleyball takes on University of California Golden Bears at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 6, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks libero Georgia Murphy passes the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s volleyball takes on University of California Golden Bears at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 6, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks women’s volleyball takes on University of California Golden Bears at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 6, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Ducks middle blocker Ronika Stone (7) reaches to block the ball. Oregon Ducks women’s volleyball takes on University of California Golden Bears at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 6, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks women's volleyball finishes a quick huddle. Oregon Ducks women’s volleyball takes on University of California Golden Bears at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 6, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
