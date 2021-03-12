2021.03.12.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsASU-01.jpg

Arizona defender Callie Darst (25) edges past Oregon forward Eden Hardy (3). Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Arizona State University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 12, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.12.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsASU-02.jpg

Ducks defender Chai Cortez (6) kicks the ball up the field. Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Arizona State University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 12, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.12.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsASU-03.jpg

Oregon midfielder True Dydasco (5) rests her hand on teammate Chardonnay Curran (4) while she stretches out a cramp. Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Arizona State University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 12, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.12.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsASU-04.jpg

An Arizona State player lies on the ground after taking a fall. Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Arizona State University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 12, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.12.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsASU-05.jpg

Members of both teams jump up after the ball after it was kicked toward the Oregon net. Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Arizona State University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 12, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.12.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsASU-06.jpg

Oregon defender Chai Cortez (6) sets up for a corner kick. Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Arizona State University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 12, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.12.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsASU-07.jpg

Sun Devils defender Lieske Carleer (4) heads the ball up the field. Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Arizona State University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 12, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.12.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsASU-08.jpg

Oregon players Croix Soto (11) and True Dydasco (5) chat on their way into the locker room at halftime. Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Arizona State University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 12, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.12.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsASU-09.jpg

Oregon forward Eden Hardy (3) runs side-by-side with Arizona State defender Callie Darst (25). Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Arizona State University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 12, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.12.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsASU-10.jpg

Arizona State defender Lieske Carleer (4) takes a goal kick. Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Arizona State University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 12, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.12.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsASU-11.jpg

Ducks forward Eden Hardy (3) looks up the field. Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Arizona State University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 12, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.12.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsASU-12.jpg

Sun Devils midfielder Eva Van Deursen (14) kicks the ball up the field. Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Arizona State University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 12, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.12.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsASU-13.jpg

Oregon midfielder Zoe Hasenauer (17) calls out to her teammates. Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Arizona State University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 12, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.12.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsASU-14.jpg

An Arizona defender stands behind Ducks forward Ally Cook (33) as they wait for a throw-in. Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Arizona State University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 12, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.12.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsASU-15.jpg

Oregon goalkeeper Leah Freeman (1) makes a save. Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Arizona State University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 12, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)
2021.03.12.EMG.SSG.SoccerVsASU-16.jpg

Ducks goalkeeper Leah Freeman (1) puts her hands above her head after the game is called a tie in double overtime. Oregon Women's Soccer takes on Arizona State University at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on March 12, 2021. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)