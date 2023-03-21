2023.03.23.EMG.SKY.WBB.UO.vs.RU - 1

Prior to tip-off the team lines up for the playing of the National Anthem but the UO band. University of Oregon Women's Basketball hosts Rice University in the WNIT Second Round. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Endyia Rogers (#4) surveys the court at the top of the key. University of Oregon Women's Basketball hosts Rice University in the WNIT Second Round. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Chance Gray (#2) elevates over Dominique Ennis for a bucket. University of Oregon Women's Basketball hosts Rice University in the WNIT Second Round. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Taya Hanson (#0) drives baseline for a quick layup. University of Oregon Women's Basketball hosts Rice University in the WNIT Second Round. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Grace VanSlooten (#40) battles down low for the putback after a missed basket. University of Oregon Women's Basketball hosts Rice University in the WNIT Second Round. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
The bench erupts after a Grace Vanslooten put back. University of Oregon Women's Basketball hosts Rice University in the WNIT Second Round. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Phillipina Kyei manages the contact down low for the Oregon bucket. University of Oregon Women's Basketball hosts Rice University in the WNIT Second Round. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Endyia Rogers splits the defence for an Oregon layup. University of Oregon Women's Basketball hosts Rice University in the WNIT Second Round. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Taylor Hosendove pressures an inbound pass following a Ducks point. University of Oregon Women's Basketball hosts Rice University in the WNIT Second Round. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Endyia Rogers crosses over Rice guard Katelyn Crosthwait. University of Oregon Women's Basketball hosts Rice University in the WNIT Second Round. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Taya Hanson (#0) and Chance Gray (#2) rush to help teammate Grace VanSlooten (#40) after a hard foul. University of Oregon Women's Basketball hosts Rice University in the WNIT Second Round. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Chance Gray (#2) rises for an deep 2-pointe at the end of the 3rd Quarter. University of Oregon Women's Basketball hosts Rice University in the WNIT Second Round. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
The home crowd cheers on the Ducks after a 9 point run. University of Oregon Women's Basketball hosts Rice University in the WNIT Second Round. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Endyia Rogers (#4) recieves an outlet pass from Chance Gray early in the 4th quarter. University of Oregon Women's Basketball hosts Rice University in the WNIT Second Round. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
Te-Hina Paopao celebrates back to back Oregon 3 pointers late in the 4th quarter. University of Oregon Women's Basketball hosts Rice University in the WNIT Second Round. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)
The team celebrates their 78-53 win over Rice University at center court. University of Oregon Women's Basketball hosts Rice University in the WNIT Second Round. (Skyler Davis/ Emerald)