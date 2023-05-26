Welcome to the People of Interest Podcast. Segregation was one of many forms of systemic racism people of color faced in the United States. However, a number of brilliant minds still shone through the barriers placed on them by white lawmakers. Percy Julian, andAfrican American researcher, persisted under a segregated society and invented the process for turning parts of plants into pharmaceuticals. Listen in if you want to find out more about Percy Julian and the difficulties he faced from discriminatory American policies on his journey to becoming one of the greatest scientists in America.

