Welcome to the People of Interest Podcast. Many New Age spiritual organizations have cropped up over the years, but none have reached the same longevity as Osho and his massive following that still persists to this day despite his death. Tune in to find out more about Osho and his life, from the beginning to the end.

Sources:

The Oregonian's coverage of Osho.

Osho's biography from his website.

"Oregon Experience" from PBS.

"Wild Wild Country" from Netflix.

Register-Guard coverage on Osho's arrest.

Register-Guard's follow-up on Osho's arrest.

Biography of Osho.

Podcast producer Jamie Arpan hosted and edited this podcast. The music used in this podcast is "Maple Leaf Rag (1899, Z. Brewster-Geisz version)" by Scott Joplin, used under a Public Domain Mark 1.0 License.