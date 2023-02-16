Welcome to the People of Interest Podcast. Reproductive health rights are a serious issue globally. Kato Shidzue was one of many leading figures within Japan's political scene pushing forward change to bring new access to reproductive rights. Listen in if you want to find out more about Kato Shidzue and the many ventures she undertook.

Sources:

Giants of Japan: The Lives of Japan’s Greatest Men and Women by Mark Weston.

Facing Two Ways: The Story of My Life by Shidzue Ishimoto.

Update on current-day Japan's access to contraceptives.

Overview on Shidzue's life from the Guardian.

Podcast producer Jamie Arpan produced and edited this podcast. Podcast editor Jamie Diep assisted in editing this podcast. The music used in this podcast is "Maple Leaf Rag (1899, Z. Brewster-Geisz version)" by Scott Joplin, used under a Public Domain Mark 1.0 License.