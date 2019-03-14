"When you see this team play with a chip on its shoulder, that's where you see the best Oregon Ducks team."
In this week's episode of the Oregon Women's Basketball Podcast, Sports Editor Shawn Medow brings sports reporters Sierra Webster, Maggie Vanoni and Bryce Dole into the podcast studio. They discuss how the team has made it to the Pac-12 Championship game for the second time, Oregon's loss and performance against Stanford and what they think would make for a successful season for the Ducks.
Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast.