(Kelly Kondo/Emerald)

"When you see this team play with a chip on its shoulder, that's where you see the best Oregon Ducks team."

In this week's episode of the Oregon Women's Basketball Podcast, Sports Editor Shawn Medow brings sports reporters Sierra Webster, Maggie Vanoni and Bryce Dole into the podcast studio. They discuss how the team has made it to the Pac-12 Championship game for the second time, Oregon's loss and performance against Stanford and what they think would make for a successful season for the Ducks.

Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast.

Shawn is an associate sports editor at the Daily Emerald, covering Oregon football, women's basketball, softball and everything in between.

Sierra Webster is a sports reporter covering women's basketball, soccer and track and field. Find her work at www.sierrawebster.com. Contact: [email protected]

Maggie is a senior sports reporter covering all things Oregon sports including football, volleyball, women's basketball and softball. Contact her via email at [email protected]

Sports reporter covering soccer, cross country, women's basketball, track and field and baseball.

Ryan Nguyen is the podcast editor and an aspiring education reporter. He manages, produces and edits several Emerald Podcast Network programs a week. Previously, Nguyen covered student government as a news reporter.

