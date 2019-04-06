"They executed the game plan they probably needed to, but it just didn't end up being enough."
TAMPA, Fla. — The Oregon women's basketball's season came to an end on Friday in Tampa, Florida, as the Ducks lost to No. 1 Baylor in the national semifinal at the team's first-ever Final Four. Live from their hotel room in Tampa, Associate Sports Editor Shawn Medow and sports reporters Sierra Webster and Maggie Vanoni break down the game and react to the end of the road for Oregon's women's basketball.
Associate Sports Editor Shawn Medow produced this podcast. Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen edited.