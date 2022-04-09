2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.1.png

Jason Smith clears the bar over 2 meters. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.2.png

Kei-Jian Buckley after his first attempt. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.3.png

Connor Flaharty sporting a New Mexico tattoo. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.4.png

The Duck’s 4x400 Relay team comes together after the race. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.5.png

Oregon’s Luis Peralta leading the pack. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.6.png

Joseph Anderson runs a blazing 14.14 in the first heat. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.7.png

Wyatt Franklin surveys the shot-put field before his first attempt. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.8.png

Ella Clayton and Alysah Hickey leading in the second heat. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.9.png

Elliot Cook throws his O. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.10.png

The baton handoff of the Women’s 4x400 relay. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.11.png

Jeff Kinder readies before his attempt. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.12.png

Alex Bishop warming up for the Men’s High Jump. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.13.png

WSU’s Jacob Easton with a sizable lead after the first lap. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.14.png

Elena Willems brings home the victory in the 4x400 relay. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.15.png

Jonah Tactay with a strong attempt in the triple jump. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.16.png

Connor Flaharty (left) and Zach Gonzalez (right) race alone in the last heat. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.17.png

Men’s 800 runners making a dash for the finish. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.18.png

Ridge Estes preparing for his shot put attempt. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.19.png

Jesse Hayward extends off the starting block to behind the 400. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.20.png

Qwazon Al-Khaliq with one of many attempts that won him the Men’s Triple Jump. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.21.png

Jaree Mane in the Women’s High Jump. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.22.png

Jadyn Mays leads off Oregon’s 4x100 relay team. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.23.png

Gage Zanette brings home the victory in his heat. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.24.png

Drew Hill extends to win the Men’s 100m. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.25.png

Joel Carrol clears the bar in Men’s High Jump. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.26.png

The Ducks finish 1-2-3 in the Women’s 200m. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.04.02.EMG.LRS.TRACK.27.png

Women’s hurdlers leaping over the first hurdle. The second day of the Hayward Premiere track meet hosted at Hayward Field on April 2, 2021. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)