Micah Williams leads the 200m by the slightest of margins. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Will Mundy bursts off the blocks to start the 400m hurdles. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Ty Hampton on one of his final javelin attempts. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Jett Kinder loses his glasses as he lands in the sand in the long jump. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Jett Kinder clearing 6 ½ feet on the high jump. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Avery Mcmullen leaps over the bar as part of the heptathlon. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Allie Jones clears the bar as part of the Women's heptathlon. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Tate Curran clears a height of 5m in the pole vault. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Max Manso celebrates a successful attempt. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Jacob Englar celebrates after clearing his pole vault attempt. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Dominic Gher smiles after fouling on his long jump attempt. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Kohana Nakata on her follow through of the javelin throw. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Kohana Nakato celebrates her 3rd place finish on the podium. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald) 
Eric Lyon loads up to throw the javelin. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Josh Farr at the end of his javelin release. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Asher Krauel smiles as he watches his javelin fly. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Ty Hampton celebrates his championship winning throw. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Kathlin Horn yells out as she throws the javelin. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Reed Brown points to someone in the stands. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Aaron Bienenfeld leads the pack halfway through the 10k. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Charles Hicks and Keiran Lumb battle for first at the end of the men’s 10k. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Jami Schlueter falls after clearing the bar. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Riley Knott clears the bar with room to spare. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Nathan Poff clears the bar in the high jump. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Jada Green clears the bar in the high jump. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Alessia Zarbo leads the pack in the 10k. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
Abby Nichols and Alessia Zarbo embrace after a hard fought 10k. Oregon hosts the 2022 Pac-12 Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on May 13th, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)