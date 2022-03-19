2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-34.jpg

Tanner Smith (31) slides into home plate. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-1.jpg

Oregon Ducks players gather before the game begins. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-2.jpg

The umpire calls a strike. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-3.jpg

Tanner Smith (31) grabs an exercise ball before his at bat. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-4.jpg

Colby Shade (26) warms up before his at bat. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-5.jpg

Alex Baeza (10) tags a player out at first base. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-6.jpg

Jacob Walsh (25) gets ready for his at bat. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-7.jpg

Brennan Milone (3) hits a home run. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-8.jpg

Brennan Milone (3) crosses home plate after hitting a home run. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-9.jpg

Oregon Ducks players and coaches watch the game. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-10.jpg

Isaac Ayon (1) gets ready to pitch to the Utah batter. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-11.jpg

Jacob Walsh (25) tags out Matt Richardson (3) at first base. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-12.jpg

Kai Roberts (27) gets ready for his at bat. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-13.jpg

Carter Booth (15) rounds third base before he scores a run for Utah.The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-14.jpg

Carter Booth (15) slides into home plate to score a run. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-15.jpg

Jacob Walsh (25) steps up to the plate for his at bat. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-16.jpg

Matt Richardson (3) is tagged out at second base. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-17.jpg

Josh Kasevich (4) warms up before his next at bat. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-18.jpg

Oregon Ducks players and coaches watch the game. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-19.jpg

Sam Novitske (9) takes off towards second base. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-20.jpg

Carter Booth (15) hits a line drive. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-21.jpg

Kai Roberts (27) rounds first base. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-22.jpg

Kai Roberts (27) slides into second base. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-23.jpg

Kai Roberts (27) stands at third base before the next batter goes up to the plate. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-24.jpg

Gavin Grant (5) runs towards first base. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-25.jpg

Oregon Ducks players celebrate after hitting a home run. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-26.jpg

Isaac Ayon prepares to throw a pitch. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-27.jpg

Chase Anderson (7) dives into third base. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-28.jpg

A pitch from Isaac Ayon (1) flies towards the batter. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-29.jpg

Alex Baeza (10) talks to a teammate in the Utah dugout. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-30.jpg

Rio Britton (30) throws a pitch. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-31.jpg

A Utah player narrowly steals second base. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-32.jpg

Josiah Cromwick (27) rounds third base towards home plate. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-33.jpg

Gavin Grant (5) dives into home plate. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.BASE.OregonvUtah-35.jpg

Oregon Ducks players celebrate the game winning runs. The University of Oregon Ducks staged a late-game comeback to win 8-6 against the Utah Utes on March 19, 2022 at PK Park. (Will Geschke/Emerald)