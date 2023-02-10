2023.02.09.EMG.MAS.MBB.vUSCblox-5.jpg

Ducks guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) makes a jumpshot against Trojans defense. University of Oregon Mens Basketball defeat the USC Trojans 78-60 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 9, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.09.EMG.MAS.MBB.vUSCblox-3.jpg

The Oregon Ducks pit crew, located in the student section of the arena, cheer on the Ducks during the first half. University of Oregon Mens Basketball defeat the USC Trojans 78-60 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 9, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.09.EMG.MAS.MBB.vUSCblox-7.jpg

Ducks center Kel'el Ware (10) performs a jumpshot against Trojans forward Iaroslav Niagu (55). University of Oregon Mens Basketball defeat the USC Trojans 78-60 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 9, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.09.EMG.MAS.MBB.vUSCblox-4.jpg

Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1) dunks against Trojans forward Vincent Iwuchukwu (3). University of Oregon Mens Basketball defeat the USC Trojans 78-60 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 9, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.09.EMG.MAS.MBB.vUSCblox-6.jpg

Ducks guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) searches for a pass. University of Oregon Mens Basketball defeat the USC Trojans 78-60 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 9, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.09.EMG.MAS.MBB.vUSCblox-13.jpg

Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) watches for an opening to aid his teammates in the box. University of Oregon Mens Basketball defeat the USC Trojans 78-60 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 9, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.09.EMG.MAS.MBB.vUSCblox-8.jpg

Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) attempts to breakthrough Trojans defense. University of Oregon Mens Basketball defeat the USC Trojans 78-60 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 9, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.09.EMG.MAS.MBB.vUSCblox-11.jpg

Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1) high fives a teammate after a basket was made. University of Oregon Mens Basketball defeat the USC Trojans 78-60 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 9, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.09.EMG.MAS.MBB.vUSCblox-9.jpg

Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) makes a pass to a teammate. University of Oregon Mens Basketball defeat the USC Trojans 78-60 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 9, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.09.EMG.MAS.MBB.vUSCblox-14.jpg

Ducks head coach Dana Altman talks to Ducks guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) as they break for a time out. University of Oregon Mens Basketball defeat the USC Trojans 78-60 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 9, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.09.EMG.MAS.MBB.vUSCblox-2.jpg

Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) makes a jump shot against Ducks defense. University of Oregon Mens Basketball defeat the USC Trojans 78-60 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 9, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.09.EMG.MAS.MBB.vUSCblox-12.jpg

Ducks guard Rivaldo Soares (11) does a victory stance after a teammate scored against Trojan defenses. University of Oregon Mens Basketball defeat the USC Trojans 78-60 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 9, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.09.EMG.MAS.MBB.vUSCblox.jpg

Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1) sits in a team huddle during a timeout called by the Ducks. University of Oregon Mens Basketball defeat the USC Trojans 78-60 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 9, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.09.EMG.MAS.MBB.vUSCblox-15.jpg

Ducks guard Rivaldo Soares (11) searches for an open pass. University of Oregon Mens Basketball defeat the USC Trojans 78-60 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 9, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.09.EMG.MAS.MBB.vUSCblox-10.jpg

Ducks center N'Faly Dante (1) celebrates a successful basket. University of Oregon Mens Basketball defeat the USC Trojans 78-60 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 9, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.09.EMG.MAS.MBB.vUSCblox-16.jpg

Ducks guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (3) comes down to his teammates on the bench after a jump shot. University of Oregon Mens Basketball defeat the USC Trojans 78-60 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 9, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

Read more like this

Photo Editor

Hi, I'm Maddie! I've been a photographer at the Emerald for three years, and I am excited to now be serving as the Photo Editor for the 2022-2023 school year.