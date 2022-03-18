2022.3.18.EMG.WSG.WLAX.OregonvBoulder-24.jpg

An Oregon player is hit by a tackle from a Boulder player. The University of Oregon Ducks lost to the University of Colorado Buffaloes 11-9 at PK Park on March 18, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Hanna Hilcoff (32) warms up during practice. The University of Oregon Ducks lost to the University of Colorado Buffaloes 11-9 at PK Park on March 18, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Teams stand during the national anthem before the game begins. The University of Oregon Ducks lost to the University of Colorado Buffaloes 11-9 at PK Park on March 18, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
A number of military representitives carry flags onto the field. The University of Oregon Ducks lost to the University of Colorado Buffaloes 11-9 at PK Park on March 18, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
A lacrosse ball sits on the sidelines before the game begins. The University of Oregon Ducks lost to the University of Colorado Buffaloes 11-9 at PK Park on March 18, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
The opening tipoff goes Colorado's way. The University of Oregon Ducks lost to the University of Colorado Buffaloes 11-9 at PK Park on March 18, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Hannna Hilcoff (32) runs towards the opposing defenders. The University of Oregon Ducks lost to the University of Colorado Buffaloes 11-9 at PK Park on March 18, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Bailey Smith (26) looks for an open Oregon attacker. The University of Oregon Ducks lost to the University of Colorado Buffaloes 11-9 at PK Park on March 18, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Lillian Stump (24) signals to her teammates. The University of Oregon Ducks lost to the University of Colorado Buffaloes 11-9 at PK Park on March 18, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Lillian Stump (24) chases down a loose ball. The University of Oregon Ducks lost to the University of Colorado Buffaloes 11-9 at PK Park on March 18, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Alyssa Wright (7) takes a breather in between plays. The University of Oregon Ducks lost to the University of Colorado Buffaloes 11-9 at PK Park on March 18, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Morgan McCarthy (5) scores a goal for Oregon. The University of Oregon Ducks lost to the University of Colorado Buffaloes 11-9 at PK Park on March 18, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Oregon teammates celebrate after a goal. The University of Oregon Ducks lost to the University of Colorado Buffaloes 11-9 at PK Park on March 18, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Alyssa Wright (7) celebrates after Oregon scores a goal. The University of Oregon Ducks lost to the University of Colorado Buffaloes 11-9 at PK Park on March 18, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Grace Donnelly (27) blocks a bouncing shot from Hanna Hilcoff (32). The University of Oregon Ducks lost to the University of Colorado Buffaloes 11-9 at PK Park on March 18, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Lauren Rismani (3) returns to the field with her teammates after halftime. The University of Oregon Ducks lost to the University of Colorado Buffaloes 11-9 at PK Park on March 18, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Ducks fans celebrate the first goal of the second half. The University of Oregon Ducks lost to the University of Colorado Buffaloes 11-9 at PK Park on March 18, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Lillian Stump (24) fires a backwards shot, scoring a goal that was later disallowed. The University of Oregon Ducks lost to the University of Colorado Buffaloes 11-9 at PK Park on March 18, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Lillian Stump slams her lacrosse stick into the ground to celebrate her goal, which was later disallowed. The University of Oregon Ducks lost to the University of Colorado Buffaloes 11-9 at PK Park on March 18, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks huddle before the fourth quarter begins. The University of Oregon Ducks lost to the University of Colorado Buffaloes 11-9 at PK Park on March 18, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Katie Collins (8) drops her racket to celebrate her goal. The University of Oregon Ducks lost to the University of Colorado Buffaloes 11-9 at PK Park on March 18, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Grace Donnelly (27) waits as the Colorado offense pushes towards Oregon's goal. The University of Oregon Ducks lost to the University of Colorado Buffaloes 11-9 at PK Park on March 18, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Lauren Rismani (3) looks for an open attacker. The University of Oregon Ducks lost to the University of Colorado Buffaloes 11-9 at PK Park on March 18, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)
Bailey Smith (26) passes the ball to an Oregon teammate. The University of Oregon Ducks lost to the University of Colorado Buffaloes 11-9 at PK Park on March 18, 2022. (Will Geschke/Emerald)