Ducks guard Ahlise Hurst (0) takes a shot against Trailblazer forward Emily Isaacson (22). Ducks Womens Basketball take on Dixie State Trailblazers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 14, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Ducks guard Sydney Parrish (33) runs back out to the court after half time. Ducks Womens Basketball take on Dixie State Trailblazers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 14, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Ducks forward Sedona Prince (32) attempts a shot over Trailblazers guard Breaunna Gillen (20). Ducks Womens Basketball take on Dixie State Trailblazers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 14, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Ducks bench celebrate their teammate after making a three-pointer. Ducks Womens Basketball take on Dixie State Trailblazers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 14, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Ducks guard Ahlise Hurst (0) attempts a shot against Trailblazer's defense. Ducks Womens Basketball take on Dixie State Trailblazers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 14, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Ducks guard Maddie Scherr (23) searches for a pass while running down court. Ducks Womens Basketball take on Dixie State Trailblazers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 14, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Ducks forward Kylee Watson (22) stretches for a shot attempt against Trailblazer defense. Ducks Womens Basketball take on Dixie State Trailblazers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 14, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Ducks guard Maddie Scherr (23) passes the ball towards Ducks forward Sedona Prince (32). Ducks Womens Basketball take on Dixie State Trailblazers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 14, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Ducks guard Maddie Scherr (23) listens intently to head coach Kelly Graves during a time out. Ducks Womens Basketball take on Dixie State Trailblazers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 14, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Ducks center Phillipina Kyei (15) attempts to work around Dixie State defense. Ducks Womens Basketball take on Dixie State Trailblazers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 14, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Ducks players dance and sing to 'shout' before the fourth quarter begins. Ducks Womens Basketball take on Dixie State Trailblazers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 14, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Ducks center Phillipina Kyei (15) celebrates a successful free throw shot. Ducks Womens Basketball take on Dixie State Trailblazers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 14, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Ducks guard Ahlise Hurst (0) passes the ball into Ducks forward Shannon Dufficy (5). Ducks Womens Basketball take on Dixie State Trailblazers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 14, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Ducks forward Shannon Dufficy attempts a jump shot against Trailblazer defense. Ducks Womens Basketball take on Dixie State Trailblazers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 14, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Ducks forward Chanaya Pinto (10) smiles between free throw attempts. Ducks Womens Basketball take on Dixie State Trailblazers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 14, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).
Ducks forward Sedona Prince (32) and Ducks center Phillipina Kyei (15) celebrate their win. Ducks Womens Basketball take on Dixie State Trailblazers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 14, 2021 (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald).

