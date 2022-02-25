Welcome to "My Life in Three Songs." This episode is part of a ten-week series where our host, Riley Breier, talks to someone in the UO community about three songs that have greatly impacted their life.
In this episode, Riley talks with UO business professor Doug Wilson about the three songs that have impacted him and also the business side of the music industry.
You can find a playlist with all of the song choices here: open.spotify.com/playlist/4Wy9J41…6f33c334681e4580
Intro and outro music: Mellow Lo-Fi by Scott Holmes Music: