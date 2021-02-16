Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Sophia Prince went to a Trump rally back in January 2021. Her interviews revealed a deep mistrust in our mainstream media. In a conversation with her podcast editor Meaghan FitzPatrick, they discuss this mistrust, ways to fix it and the Emerald Trust Project.
Multimedia Desk Co-editor Sophia Prince edited this podcast.