In a new episode of 'How it's Reported,' Jamie talks with Evan Reynolds and Simon Scannell about UO students' reactions to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the protest that ensued.

"How It's Reported" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy.

