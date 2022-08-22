In a new episode of 'How it's Reported,' Jamie takes a deep dive into the world of sports journalism with Aaron Heisen as they talk about challenges athletes from the 2022 World Track and Field Championships face.

"How It's Reported" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy.

Podcast desk editor Jamie Diep produced and edited this podcast. Graphic: Kelly Kondo/Emerald. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan DuPell (@evan-dupell).