Podcast editor Jamie Diep talks with the incoming Daily Emerald editor-in-chief Evan Reynolds. They cover newsroom philosophies, interests in journalism and future plans for the Emerald.

This podcast was recorded by Jamie Diep and edited by podcast producer Daniel Friis. Graphic: Kelly Kondo/Emerald. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan DuPell (@evan-dupell).