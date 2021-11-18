In a new episode of 'How it's Reported,' Meaghan talks with Duncan Baumgarten about his latest piece on what Critical Race Theory is and isn't; along with its presence at UO.
Duncan's Article
--
"How It's Reported" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy.
Multimedia Co-editor Meaghan FitzPatrick produced and edited this podcast. Graphic: Kelly Kondo/Emerald. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan DuPell (@evan-dupell).