Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
In this episode of How It’s Reported, Podcast Editor Sararosa Davies speaks with News Reporter C. Francis O’Leary and Associate News Editor Gina Scalpone about reporting in the age of COVID-19. They discuss how the news desk has restructured to accommodate increased breaking news and what they are doing to manage the stress of reporting on a pandemic. They also discuss how the Emerald and other news organizations are continuing to produce quality journalism under financial strain.
The Emerald’s COVID-19 coverage is ongoing. Visit wwww.dailyemerald.com for updated information.
For more information about the Emerald Trust Project, visit: https://www.dailyemerald.com/opinion/emerald-trust-project-spring-2020/article_d5e6ff5e-796b-11ea-8a1f-a3c260e726b5.html
To donate to the Emerald, visit: https://www.dailyemerald.com/donate/
Podcast Editor Sararosa Davies produced and edited this podcast. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan Dupell.