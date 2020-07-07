Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
As BLM protests continue to occur daily, the Emerald reporters are learning firsthand how to cover these stories in an ethical way. Multimedia co-editor Meaghan FitzPatrick talks to reporter James Croxton who reported on the first 31 days of protests.
James Croxton's Protest Stories:
BIPOC Collective Protests and Mayor Lucy Vinis' House
Juneteenth Celebrations in Eugene, Oregon
The Story So Far: Anti-Racist Protests in Eugene
--
"How It's Reported" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy.
Multimedia Co-editor Meaghan FitzPatrick produced this podcast and it was edited by Jamie Diep. Graphic: Kelly Kondo/Emerald. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan DuPell (@evan-dupell).