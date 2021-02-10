Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Students at the University of Oregon are using an online service called Chegg Study for cheating and UO professors are finding out. In this episode, Meaghan talks with reporter Claire Warner about her investigative piece on Chegg and what the process of writing this story was like.
Original Chegg Article
Learn more about: Claire Warner
--
"How It's Reported" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy.
Multimedia Co-editor Meaghan FitzPatrick produced this podcast and it was edited by Jamie Diep. Graphic: Kelly Kondo/Emerald. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan DuPell (@evan-dupell).