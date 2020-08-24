Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
After U.S. immigration officials announced that international students may face deportation if universities opted for all online classes in the fall, many students were worried about their education status. In this episode, Meaghan talks to Claire Warner and Em Chan about their experience writing about this policy and interviewing international students from the University of Oregon who would be affected.
UPDATE: this policy has been changed, for more information read this.
Claire Warner: https://www.dailyemerald.com/users/profile/claire%20warner/
Em Chan: https://www.dailyemerald.com/users/profile/e%20chan/
"Falling through the cracks": International Students in Limbo
--
"How It's Reported" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy.
Multimedia Co-editor Meaghan FitzPatrick produced this podcast and it was edited by Jamie Diep. Graphic: Kelly Kondo/Emerald. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan DuPell (@evan-dupell).