Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Former employee of the University of Oregon is suing the university for what she claims is an unlawful termination that was a result of whistleblower retaliation. News reporters Silas Sloan and Ardeshir Tabrizian talk about what it was like reporting on this story and what they learned throughout the process.
