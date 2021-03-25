Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
In a new episode of 'How it's Reported,' Joanna Mann and Cole Sinanian discuss their recent story about Eugene's NW Natural gas contract renewal. They also discuss the BTS of interviewing UO environmental activists about their take on the university's gas contract.
"How It's Reported" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy.
Multimedia Co-editor Meaghan FitzPatrick produced and edited this podcast. Graphic: Kelly Kondo/Emerald. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan DuPell (@evan-dupell).