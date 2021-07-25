Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Recent Oregon legislation leads to multiple housing initiatives being implemented concurrently in Eugene with mixed feelings within the community. News reporter Alexis Weisend reflects on the reporting process and talks about what she learned from it.
"How It's Reported" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy.
This podcast was produced by podcast desk editor Jamie Diep and edited by podcast producer Kate Jackson. Graphic: Kelly Kondo/Emerald. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan DuPell (@evan-dupell).