Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
As COVID-19 continues to affect the University of Oregon community, some students and staff are forced to be the main caregivers to a member(s) of their family. Sally Segar discusses how her story came together after interviewing caregivers, writing about how the university is responding and why we should all care.
Caregiving through a Crisis: How to UO community balances work and family responsibilities:
--
"How It's Reported" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy.
Multimedia producer Sophia Prince produced and edited this podcast. Graphic: Kelly Kondo/Emerald. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan DuPell (@evan-dupell).