Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Content Warning: This episode discusses a news article about violence against an individual by police officers.
A man suffering from a mental health crisis died after being arrested by Eugene police officers and knelt on by Lane County sheriff’s deputies. News reporter and Emerald alumnus Ardy Tabrizian discusses the reporting process and the importance of investigative journalism.
Original Article.
Ardy Tabrizian: @ardytabrizian on Twitter
