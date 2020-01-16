"When I am doing interviews with subjects for stories, I always bring in a new notebook with me because I want that entire space dedicated in case there is something I am not expecting to learn about. “
In this episode of How It’s Reported, podcast editor Sararosa Davies and Emerald crime reporter Duncan Baumgarten talk about Baumgarten’s cover story on how UO’s library system is adapting to a new technological era. They also explore what it’s like reporting during the first week of the term — which Emerald staffers affectionately call “hell week” — where a print edition is produced everyday.
"How It's Reported" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy. Episodes come out on Thursdays.
Podcast editor Sararosa Davies produced and edited this podcast. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan Dupell.