In this week's episode of "How It's Reported," Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen talks with Managing Editor Braedon Kwiecien about why the Emerald publishes five times every first week of the term.
Monday's cover story: "CCare affords students flexibility with contraception"
Tuesday's cover story: "Local craft in the Eugene brewing scene"
"How It's Reported" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy.
Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan DuPell and "Airliner" by Podington Bear.