Students are frustrated after the University of Oregon board of trustees agreed to raise tuition for in-state students starting next year, coming on the heels of last year's tuition increase. Podcast Desk Editor Ryan Nguyen speaks with Emerald tuition and administration reporter Zach Demars about why the board decided to increase tuition (again), the challenges that the administration faces and how students can stay informed.
"How It's Reported" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy. Episodes come out on Wednesdays.
Podcast Desk Editor Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan Dupell.