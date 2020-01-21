"Who Is Ruth Yi of Cottage Market?"
When Emerald news reporter Ardeshir Tabrizian and photo editor Sarah Northrop sought to answer that question, they knew the Emerald's audience would respond well. But they did not expect that their reporting would go viral in the University of Oregon Community.
In this episode of How It’s Reported, Northrop and Tabrizian speak with podcast editor Sararosa Davies about the reporting process, capturing Yi’s essence and how they reacted to the overwhelming response to the story.
Find the original story here, the Emerald's follow up video here and the Emerald's viral Instagram post here.
Podcast desk editor Sararosa Davies produced and edited this podcast. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan Dupell.
"How It's Reported" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy. Episodes come out on weekly.