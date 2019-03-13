"One of the main conflicts would be between students upset by the inconvenience of construction and then administrators and faculty wanting construction to progress and keep the university updated."
Expect to see a lot more hard hats on the University of Oregon's campus for a while. UO is planning to have constant construction on projects like Tykeson Hall and the Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact for the next decade. Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen talks with news reporter Hannah Kanik about her cover story on the UO's 10-year campus construction plan. They discuss why UO wants to expand campus, the documents behind her reporting and much more.
Watch a video of campus construction here. You can also watch a Facebook Live recording of this podcast here.
"How It's Reported" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy.
Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan DuPell and "Airliner" by Podington Bear.