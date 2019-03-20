Editor's Note: This podcast contains content that may not be suitable for all listeners.
"I wanted to be able to get people's stories, but not in a way where they felt like I was using them for the purpose of writing about them."
The #MeToo movement, founded by Tarana Burke over a decade ago, has risen to prominence after women have come forward with their stories of sexual assault and harassment, sometimes by Hollywood stars and celebrities. But as the movement progresses and the media focuses less on it, what happens now?
Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen talks with designer Morgan Darby about her cover story on the relevance and ongoing impact of the #MeToo movement. They discuss its lasting impact on survivors and victims, and the different nuances around the terms "survivor" and "victim."
Morgan's cover story: "Still relevant: #MeToo continues to be relevant in individual lives despite diminishing media attention"
Resources for victims and survivors of sexual violence:
- UO 24-hour crisis hotline: 541-346-SAFE (7233)
- UO website for victims and survivors of sexual violence.
- Sexual Assault Support Services of Lane County website
- RAINN website and National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline: 800.656.HOPE (4673)
Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan DuPell and "Airliner" by Podington Bear.