"I just tried to remember they're just like me; they want the Kalapuya story out there."

In the second episode of "How It's Reported," Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen talks with news reporter Donny Morrison about his cover story on the Kalapuya tribe members working to preserve their culture and history, how he approached working on the story and how traditional news media has reported on Native Americans.

Donny's cover story: "The future of the Kalapuya story"

This is episode two of "How It's Reported," a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy.

Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast. Music is "Airliner" by Podington Bear.

Podcast Editor

Ryan Nguyen is the podcast editor and an aspiring education reporter. He manages, produces and edits several Emerald Podcast Network programs a week. Previously, Nguyen covered student government as a news reporter.

News Reporter

Donny Morrison is a news reporter covering the city beat for the Daily Emerald. In the past he's written feature stories for both Ethos Magazine and The Torch. He takes strictly cold showers.

