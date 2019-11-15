Since week one of this term, University of Oregon students have been hearing a bell sound every fifteen minutes.
Carrington Powell wanted to know why. In this episode of 'How it's Reported,' Carrington talks about his work at the Daily Emerald and what went into writing this story.
--
DISCLAIMER: Our studio is under construction until January 2020! Our episodes until then may have more echo and background noise than you're used to since our recording space isn't set up to minimize these factors. We will still be working to bring you the best quality episodes we can with the resources at hand. Stay tuned!
--
Daily Emerald: "The Bells Are Back In Town" (www.dailyemerald.com/news/the-bells…ebf63223f.html)
--
"How It's Reported" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy. Episodes come out Fridays.
--
Podcast Desk Editor Danny Latoni produced and edited this podcast. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan DuPell (@evan-dupell).