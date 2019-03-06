"Psychologically, [injuries] mess with you — as much as it does physically, right?"
In the sixth episode of "How It's Reported," Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen takes sports editor Shawn Medow on a run down memory lane and talk about his cover story on former University of Oregon track and field athlete Kate Murphy. They discuss Murphy's journey, strategies for interviewing sources and how sports journalism is more than player statistics and goal counts.
Shawn's cover story: "Road to recovery: Runner Kate Murphy makes a comeback"
Maggie's cover story: "Mentally Tough: A group of Oregon athletes is trying to normalize mental health conversations in athletics through their campaign, 'Duck The Stigma'"
"How It's Reported" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy.
Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan DuPell and "Airliner" by Podington Bear.
You can watch a Facebook Live recording of this podcast here.