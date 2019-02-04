"I fact-check everything twice."
On the first episode of "How It's Reported," Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen talks with Associate News Editor Michael Tobin about his cover story about mold in East Campus Housing, public records requests and how they work and how he fact-checks his reporting.
Michael's cover story: "Mold, maintenance requests common occurrences in university East Campus Housing"
Ryan's cover story: "How Oregon makes college possible for low-income and first-generation students"
This is episode one of "How It's Reported," a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy.
Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast. Music is "Airliner" by Podington Bear.