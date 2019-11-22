A silent film from the 1920's painted a picture of Eugene that was very different from today, but still familiar. Hear from James Croxton, the Daily Emerald TV and film reporter who wrote a story on Ed's Coed and why it's still significant. That and more on this episode of How It's Reported.
--
Daily Emerald: "UO students in 1929 made a silent movie that we’re still talking about" (www.dailyemerald.com/arts-culture/u…0742ed32c.html)
Knight Library YouTube: "Ed's Coed (1929)" (www.youtube.com/watch?v=XU9l-3LbY3k)
James Croxton's Twitter: Ed's Coed Location Thread (twitter.com/jwcroxton/status/1195095662632656896)
--
DISCLAIMER: Our studio is under construction until January 2020! Our episodes until then may have more echo and background noise than you're used to since our recording space isn't set up to minimize these factors. We will still be working to bring you the best quality episodes we can with the resources at hand. Stay tuned!
--
"How It's Reported" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy. Episodes come out Fridays.
--
Podcast Desk Editor Danny Latoni produced and edited this podcast. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan DuPell (@evan-dupell).