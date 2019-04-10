"My fandom for Oregon sports has definitely taken a step aside from my reporting because I know my job reporting is more important than me having this cheer."
In this week's episode of "How It's Reported," Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen talks with Associate Sports Editor Shawn Medow and women's basketball beat reporters Sierra Webster and Maggie Vanoni about their experience covering the Oregon women's basketball team's first-ever Final Four showdown, the fundraiser that got them there and how sports reporters navigate the line between reporter and fan.
"How It's Reported" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy.
Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast. Graphic: Kelly Kondo/Emerald. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan DuPell.