Climate change has become a hotly debated topic that has captured many in the throes of catastrophic anxiety. The University of Oregon lauds itself for its green public branding, but what is being done on campus to combat this increasingly growing threat? Emerald science reporter Becky Hoag speaks with Podcast Desk Editor Ryan Nguyen to discuss her cover story on the university's climate action plan, why she thinks there needs to be more environmental journalism and how listeners can educate themselves on the topic.
Daily Emerald: "After a slowing momentum, UO is adjusting its Climate Action Plan"
Becky Hoag's author profile is here.
