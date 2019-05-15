Emerald news podcast logo horizontal
Climate change has become a hotly debated topic that has captured many in the throes of catastrophic anxiety. The University of Oregon lauds itself for its green public branding, but what is being done on campus to combat this increasingly growing threat? Emerald science reporter Becky Hoag speaks with Podcast Desk Editor Ryan Nguyen to discuss her cover story on the university's climate action plan, why she thinks there needs to be more environmental journalism and how listeners can educate themselves on the topic.

Daily Emerald: "After a slowing momentum, UO is adjusting its Climate Action Plan"

"How It's Reported" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy. Episodes come out on Wednesdays.

Podcast Desk Editor Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan Dupell.

Ryan Nguyen is the podcast editor and an aspiring education reporter. He manages, produces and edits several Emerald Podcast Network programs a week. Previously, Nguyen covered student government as a news reporter.

Science and Environmental Reporter

This is Becky’s first year writing for the Daily Emerald. She specializes in science and environmental reporting. She’s also written for Envision Magazine and the SOJC Communications Office. She’s created audio pieces for KWVA and KQED.

Help us save student newsrooms


In conjunction with Save Student Newsrooms day on April 25, we launched our $3,500 campaign to provide our newsroom with some of the tools and resources needed to compete in the digital world.

We are asking for your generosity at this time to help us update our multimedia equipment.

We have not been able be purchase any multimedia equipment since 2013 and are working with lenses that are 17 years old. Unfortunately, we often rely on students using their own equipment.

Your donations will not only help Emerald Media Group produce better content, but it will also better prepare our student journalists for professional positions by giving them opportunities to use state of the art equipment.

Thank you for your continued support and commitment to the Emerald Media Group and our student journalists.


