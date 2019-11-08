"It really is unique in that the changes that it can make to people's lives are incredible. On a medical basis, on a spiritual basis--it's impressed me more than just about anything else I've ever learned about. And I love learning, so that's saying something."
Cannabis. Weed. The Devil's Lettuce. Language holds power. On this episode of "How It's Reported," Podcast Editor Danny Latoni talks to Editor-In-Chief of Green Eugene--Eugene's premiere cannabis magazine--about cannabis, how she's working to destigmatize the industry and the future of cannabis journalism.
--
DISCLAIMER: Our studio is under construction until January 2020! Our episodes until then may have more echo and background noise than you're used to since our recording space isn't set up to minimize these factors. We will still be working to bring you the best quality episodes we can with the resources at hand. Stay tuned!
--
Green Eugene Online (greeneugene.com)
--
"How It's Reported" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy. Episodes come out Fridays.
--
Podcast Desk Editor Danny Latoni produced and edited this podcast. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan DuPell (@evan-dupell).