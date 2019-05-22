Ever wonder how your favorite podcasts are created? Do you have a great idea for a podcast of your own? On this episode of "How It's Reported," Podcast Desk Editor Ryan Nguyen talks with Nolan Good, one of the hosts of "The Emerald GamesCast." The two talk about how Nolan and his friends started their podcast, the bumps along the way and the advice he has for aspiring content creators.
"How It's Reported" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy. Episodes come out on Wednesdays.
Podcast Desk Editor Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan Dupell.