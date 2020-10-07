Hear from True Dydasco, Oregon Women's Soccer, Kylie Robinson, Oregon Volleyball, and Cyrus Habibi-Likio, Oregon Football, as they talk with Emerald Reporter Carly Ebisuya on how the pandemic affected them and how they’re preparing for their seasons. (Produced with Entitled Network.)
featured
From Pandemic to Play
Carly Ebisuya
