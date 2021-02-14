Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Em and Jamie dive into all the ways you can express your love through food. They make each other hungry when talking about tortas and leftovers and gush about frozen veggies and oyster flavored sauce.
- Here are the resources they discuss in this episode:
Em’s Flav-R-Pac Frozen Vegetables
Jamie’s Lee Kum Kee PREMIUM oyster sauce
Food Security Instagram accounts
Community fridges in Eugene (@eugenecommunityfridge)
Free food in fridges accessible from 9AM-9PM, 4th and Washington, and 18th and Alder
Waste to Taste Eugene (@waste2taste_eug): Free food available 24/7 in “ittle Free Pantries” located around town
Burrito Brigade (@burritobrigade): Free burritos served every weekend
CORE (Community Outreach through Radical Empowerment) (@core.eugene): Friday, Feb. 19, Street Feed for people ages 16-24, Spectrum 150 W. Broadway
Serving French onion soup, garlic bread, salad, brownies, and survival supplies to young adults experiencing houselessness
@feedtheflockuo and the Student Sustainability Center @uo_ssc
Hearth & Table: free meals available for pickup starting October 6, once a week
EMU Produce Drops: Fresh produce every Tuesday from 3:00–5:00 p.m. at the EMU Amphitheater during the academic term for those with a bag, UO student ID, and mask.
