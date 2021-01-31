Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Em and Jamie finally talk about the kitchen tools every college student needs and how to keep a kitchen free from cross-contamination. They also talk about the best cup of coffee in town and highlight more food security resources. Em fascinates Jamie with coffee flavored protein powder while Jamie finally begins to show signs of life when they talk about whisks.
Here are the resources they discuss in this episode:
Overview of Eugene situation
Em’s coffee Premier Protein Powder
Jamie’s whisks
Food Security Instagram accounts
Waste to Taste Eugene (@waste2taste_eug): Free food available 24/7 in “ittle Free Pantries” located around town
Burrito Brigade (@burritobrigade): Free burritos served every weekend
CORE (Community Outreach through Radical Empowerment) (@core.eugene): Friday, Feb, 5, Street Feed for people ages 16-24, Spectrum 150 W. Broadway
Serving pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad, chocolate pudding, and survival supplies to young adults experiencing houselessness
@feedtheflockuo and the Student Sustainability Center @uo_ssc
Hearth & Table: free meals available for pickup starting October 6, once a week
EMU Produce Drops: Fresh produce every Tuesday from 3:00–5:00 p.m. at the EMU Amphitheater during the academic term for those with a bag, UO student ID, and mask.
